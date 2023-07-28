'We open when others fold’: OnePlus Open to be company's first foldable smartphone?

In an effort to reclaim the limelight and assert its dominance in the competitive smartphone market, OnePlus delivered a swift response to Samsung's latest launch event. Taking to Twitter, the company posted a cryptic message, "We OPEN when others FOLD," leaving fans and tech enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

This intriguing tweet has all but confirmed the name of OnePlus' highly anticipated first foldable device - the OnePlus Open. The tweet's clever use of "Fold" hints at its direct competition with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5, rather than the Flip5.

As anticipation builds, OnePlus has set the stage for the official unveiling of the OnePlus Open at a grand event in New York, scheduled to take place at the end of August, according to reports. Leaked CAD-based renders have already surfaced, revealing a sleek design that has captured the imagination of tech enthusiasts worldwide. Surprisingly, the OnePlus Open appears remarkably similar to a leaked schematic depicting the upcoming Oppo Find N3. This similarity has led to speculation that the OnePlus Open may serve as the global variant of the Find N3, while the latter remains exclusive to the Chinese market.

We OPEN when others FOLD — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

The rumoured specifications of the OnePlus Open have set the tech community abuzz with excitement. The device is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen with FHD+ resolution and a silky-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, offering an immersive and captivating user experience. Nestled within a hole-punch cutout on the cover screen, a 20 MP selfie camera is expected to cater to selfie aficionados.

The main attraction of the OnePlus Open will undoubtedly be its expansive 7.8-inch LTPO AMOLED main display, expected to boast a resolution of 1,900 x 2,100 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. On the main screen, a more advanced 32 MP selfie camera will offer crystal-clear self-portraits and seamless video calls.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open is rumoured to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, offering blazing-fast performance and energy efficiency. To complement the powerful processor, the device is likely to feature up to a whopping 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

To keep the OnePlus Open juiced up all day, it is said to be equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery. The phone will also support 67W fast charging.

