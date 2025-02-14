'We risk losing hold on reality': Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson calls for strict AI laws after deepfake video goes viral

Scarlett Johansson is calling for stricter regulations on artificial intelligence after an AI-generated deepfake video of her appeared online. In a statement to People, the actress described it as “terrifying” that the US government has not acted to protect citizens from the potential dangers of AI.

The video in question features an AI version of Johansson along with other Jewish celebrities such as Jerry Seinfeld, Mila Kunis, Jack Black, Drake, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Adam Sandler. They are shown wearing a T-shirt with the name “Kanye” and an image of a middle finger with the Star of David at its centre. The video seems to be a reaction to Ye (formerly Kanye West), who recently returned to X (formerly Twitter) and posted antisemitic remarks. Ye had also started selling shirts with a swastika on his website, which has since been taken down.

Johansson stated, “I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind.” However, she stressed that AI-driven hate speech poses a greater threat than any single individual. “We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality,” she added, urging lawmakers to prioritise AI regulations. She highlighted that the issue impacts “the immediate future of humanity at large” and should be addressed on a bipartisan basis.

Johansson has been vocal about AI misuse for years. In 2023, she sued an AI app developer for using her likeness in an online ad without permission. She also confronted OpenAI after ChatGPT used a voice strikingly similar to hers, leading the company to remove it.

Despite increasing concerns, US lawmakers have been slow to enact AI-related laws. A bill addressing sexually explicit deepfakes was introduced last year, but broader AI regulations remain stalled. In 2024, California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a major AI safety bill, and President Donald Trump reversed Joe Biden’s executive order on AI safety guidelines.

International efforts to regulate AI have also faced challenges. This week, both the US and the UK declined to sign a global AI declaration promoting ethical AI use.