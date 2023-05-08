'We’re purging accounts': Elon Musk warns Twitter users of a potential drop in follower count

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday told users that the social media platform platform is purging accounts that have had no activity for several years.

"We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," tweeted Musk.

We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

Incidentally, Musk is the most followed person on Twitter with over 138 milion followers. In March, he achieved the milestone by surpassing former US President Barack Obama.

According to Twitter's policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

Earlier this month, Musk "threatened" to reassign National Public Radio's Twitter account to another company, after the public broadcaster stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a Twitter label that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Last month, Twitter removed the legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians and restored it for free only for those with over 1 million followers.

Musk has made account verification a part of Twitter's Blue subscription, a move he said would tackle the issue of bot accounts on the social media platform.

With inputs from Reuters