What Andy Jassy's India visit says about Amazon's priorities 

When Amazon CEO Andy Jassy arrived in India this week, the company's priorities were hard to miss. Alongside meetings with government officials, entrepreneurs and employees, Amazon announced an aggressive expansion of Amazon Now, aiming to take its quick-commerce service to more than 300 cities and build what it calls India's largest delivery-in-minutes network.

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This was more than just a business update, it was a signal of where Amazon sees its next phase of growth.

For years, Amazon's India strategy revolved around e-commerce scale, seller ecosystems and regulatory navigation. Jassy's visit signals a shift. Quick commerce has moved from being an experiment to a strategic imperative.

The timing is telling. The same day, Walmart-owned Flipkart said it would aggressively expand Flipkart Minutes and that it has scaled to 1,000 micro fulfilment centres across 130 cities and over 8,000 pincodes in under two years, underscoring how India's fastest-growing retail battleground has shifted from traditional e-commerce to ultra-fast delivery.

Meanwhile, market leaders Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart have already trained consumers to expect groceries, electronics, and other household essentials within minutes rather than days.

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Amazon has arrived late for the race, but it is arriving with scale. The company says Amazon Now is its fastest-growing business unit in India, with order volumes doubling every quarter since launch.

What makes the development significant is that quick commerce is no longer merely a grocery-delivery business. It is increasingly becoming the gateway to everyday retail spending.

Jassy's visit also comes against the backdrop of Amazon's broader India ambitions spanning AI, cloud infrastructure, exports and logistics. His meetings with government officials, entrepreneurs and business leaders suggest that India remains central to Amazon's long-term global growth strategy.

The real takeaway from the visit is that Amazon no longer sees India solely as an e-commerce market. It sees India as a laboratory for the future of retail. The fact that lessons from Amazon Now are already being exported to other markets shows how important India's consumer behaviour has become to Amazon's global playbook.

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As Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart continue to expand aggressively, the battle for Indian retail is increasingly being fought not on selection or price, but on speed.

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