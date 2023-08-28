What is Reliance Jio AirFiber, how is it different from JioFiber? From launch date to features, all you need to know

Reliance Jio introduced Jio AirFiber during last year's AGM. Now the company has announced its availability. The new AirFiber service will be available from Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19. This will be the company's attempt to figure out last-mile connectivity for high-speed internet.

JioAirFiber offers high-speed connectivity very similar to fiber-optic connections like JioFiber. However, this new AirFiber will use True 5G technology to establish personal Wi-Fi networks without the need for physical wiring. The user-friendly setup involves simple plug-and-play functionality, enabling users to create their Wi-Fi hotspots effortlessly.

How is Jio AirFiber different from JioFiber?

JioFiber is based on Fiber Optic technology. The user needs to get the fiber optic wires straight to their homes where it is then either connected to a router or directly to the device that needs internet connection. JioFiber will offer more stable high-speeds but it requires more dense infrastructure to provide connectivity. The Jio AirFiber, on the other hand, is just a device that needs to be turned on. The user just needs to purchase and turn it on. It works a lot like a WiFi hotspot but with much higher internet speed.

Jio AirFiber will expand the reach of high-speed connectivity

The technology has the capacity to establish up to 1,50,000 connections per day, reflecting the company's ambitions to expand its network and potentially reach a user base exceeding 200 million individuals. Scheduled for launch on September 19, Jio AirFiber's introduction follows an existing user base of 10 million JioFiber customers. The company's optical fiber network spans more than 1.5 million kilometers.

Jio SmartHome Integrated with JioFiber and Jio AirFiber, Jio SmartHome devices have been introduced, providing a more connected experience. The Jio Set-Top Box, is another addition that serves as a gateway to various entertainment options, from traditional television channels to streaming content and gaming. The Jio SmartHome app complements this expansion, offering features such as eRemote for the Jio Set-Top Box and smartphone compatibility for gaming. The Set-Top Box also supports JioCinema and JioTV+ as well as global streaming applications.

Also read: RIL AGM 2023: Jio to develop India-specific AI models for citizens, businesses

Also read: Reliance AGM: New Jio SmartHome services launched