What is Reliance Jio Webcam and how you can use it for video calls on your TV

Reliance Jio users can use a JioTVCamera, a USB Webcam to make video calls right from the TV. The Jio USB Webcam delivers ultra-wide HD video along with long-range audio. It also comes with a privacy shutter for added protection.

It features a 120-degree field of view, providing a wide view of the scene. The wide-angle view can be at large family calls, group meetings, and even individual meetings. One of the standout features of this webcam is its built-in microphone arrays, which can pick up audio clearly from up to 4 meters away, according to the listing of the product.

Reliance Jio claims that the USB Webcam is also equipped with built-in algorithms that ensure clear images even in low light. This webcam is certified to be used with JioTVCalling and JioMeet applications. It is also compatible with other popular applications such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, etc.

The JioTV Camera comes with an attached privacy shutter, providing you with the peace of mind that your privacy is protected when the webcam is not in use. To use the Jio USB Webcam for making video calls using Jio TVs, simply connect the webcam to your TV via the USB interface. Once connected, you can use the JioTVCalling or JioMeet applications to start making video calls.

JioTVCamera Price and Availability

The Jio USB Webcam is available for purchase at Reliance Digital and JioMart at a price of Rs 2,999. It comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty. JioTVCamera can make full-screen video calls through TV using the JioJoin app on the Jio Set-top Box.

To set up JioTVCamera, follow the below steps:

1. Connect your camera to the set-top box through USB and reboot the set-top box

2. Launch the JioJoin application and grant relevant permissions

3. ̄After granting permissions, you would be asked to ‘Generate OTP’ to start configuration

4. Once you click on the ‘Generate OTP’, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

5. Enter the received OTP and click on ‘Proceed’. Your Jio Set-top Box will get configured with your 10-digit Jio fixed voice number

