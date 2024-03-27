WhatsApp Android version to get new feature to send high-quality images, videos

A new feature is reportedly being added to Android's WhatsApp that simplifies the process of sending high-quality images and videos. The feature introduces a setting that enables users to specify whether they prefer to send media in HD or standard quality. Once set, all future media uploads will follow this preference.

This feature was identified in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.17 build by the WhatsApp update tracker, WABetaInfo. The beta version began rolling out to testers on Monday via the Google Play Beta Program. This feature reportedly allows users to set the upload quality of images and videos directly in the Settings, eliminating the need to repeat the process with each new media upload.

In the Storage and data menu, a new setting option titled 'Media upload quality' is reportedly visible, providing options for Standard quality and HD quality. Once a user selects an option, future uploads will follow this preference. The HD Photo Sharing feature was introduced by the messaging platform in August 2023, and shortly thereafter, support for high-resolution videos was added.

However, currently, users must manually select their desired media quality each time they send photos or videos. This upcoming update is reported to rectify this issue. The option to change quality on the preview screen is still available, but it now defaults to the preference set in the settings. The feature has been reported for Android, but its availability on iOS or the desktop app has not been confirmed. It's worth noting that none of the current options allow users to send media in its original resolution, particularly for large files. To do this, users must share it as a document.