Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

WhatsApp may soon allow international payments feature for Indian users via UPI

WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature for Indian users, enabling international payments via UPI. The feature is currently in development and may soon be available to a limited number of beta users.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that will enable users in India to make international payments via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) within the app. This was revealed by a tipster named AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter).

The upcoming feature, dubbed 'International Payments', will allow users with an Indian bank account to transfer money to select international merchants and process transactions. However, this will only be functional in countries where banks have enabled international UPI services. Looking at the screengrab shared by the tipster, we can see that the international payment feature requires manual activation. Users may have to select the time duration for which they need the feature to remain active.  

For WhatsApp, this duration could stretch up to three months, as per the informant, in contrast to Google Pay's seven-day transaction period. Other key UPI players in India, including Google Pay and PhonePe, already provide this service. The feature hasn't been confirmed by WhatsApp or by other beta testers of the application. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. 

WhatsApp's incorporation of this feature is anticipated to streamline international transactions for its users. WhatsApp first rolled out in-app UPI payments for Indian users in November 2020. The international payment feature is presently under development and may soon be accessible to a restricted number of beta users. It's not yet available to all users, and additional details about its launch are anticipated to be announced as the release date approaches.

WhatsApp QR Code

WhatsApp is focusing on increasing its market share when it comes to digital payments in India. The company is testing another feature that will make payments a quicker process compared to the current version. According to WABetaInfo, the application is testing a new position to place a shortcut to the QR code scanner. The QR code scanner was placed right above the chat list. 

Published on: Mar 27, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
