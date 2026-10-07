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WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, but this Android setting can limit Google AI access: Here’s how to turn it off

WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, but this Android setting can limit Google AI access: Here’s how to turn it off

WhatsApp messages remain protected by end-to-end encryption, but Android users who use Google’s on-screen AI features should check one additional privacy setting on their phones.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 8:30 AM IST
WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, but this Android setting can limit Google AI access: Here’s how to turn it offWhatsApp users can disable Google’s on-screen AI access through an Android setting. (Photo: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp users generally associate end-to-end encryption with the privacy of their personal conversations, and the platform continues to say that personal chats are protected by default. However, Android phones have another layer of control that is worth checking if you have enabled Google’s on-screen AI features. 

These optional AI tools can use information visible on your phone’s display to provide suggestions. That means messages and notifications appearing on your WhatsApp screen can be accessed by the Google AI features if you have opted into them. WhatsApp says users who do not want this access can disable it specifically for WhatsApp, without switching off other Google AI features on their device.

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What happens when Google’s AI features are enabled

Google’s on-screen AI features are available on Android and can view information displayed on the screen while you are using an app. On WhatsApp, this can include messages visible in a conversation as well as notifications. The information is processed by Google under its terms of service and privacy policies, which may include cloud processing. WhatsApp itself does not receive the suggestions generated by these Google AI features.

This does not change WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp says personal chats remain encrypted by default, meaning people outside the conversation cannot normally read or share them. However, if you choose to use Google’s on-screen AI features, visible WhatsApp messages and notifications are shared with those features.

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How to stop Google AI from accessing WhatsApp

Follow these steps on your Android phone:

1. Open Settings on your Android phone.

2. Tap Apps.

3. Select WhatsApp from the list of apps.

4. Look for Screen access.

5. Tap Proactive Assistance.

6. Turn off Proactive Assistance for WhatsApp.

Once disabled, Google’s on-screen AI features will no longer have access to information displayed in WhatsApp through this setting. You can continue using other Google AI features, including the Gemini voice assistant.

The change applies specifically to WhatsApp. You can still use other Google AI features, including the Gemini voice assistant, after turning off Proactive Assistance for WhatsApp.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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