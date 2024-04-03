WhatsApp, Instagram facing massive outage! Users unable to send texts, load feed

Update: WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have started working again after a long worldwide outage of around an hour.



Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is facing a massive outage in India with over 30,000 reports in India on the outage tracker Downdetector. The platform is also reporting an outage on Instagram which is another Meta-owned product. The crash has led to the hashtag #WhatsAppDown trending on X where multiple users are unable to use the app despite rebooting it.

The outage on WhatsApp started around 11:20 PM, the same as Instagram which has registered over 2000 reports on Downdetector. WhatsApp users are also unable to make calls and use other features such as Updates and Communities.

The outage seems to have impacted Meta's products across the globe with over 23,000 reports registered for WhatsApp at the time of writing this article. Even Facebook and Messenger are down across different global markets.

There's an outpouring of memes on X following the outage:

Me try to open my whatsapp again & again, when whatsapp is down. #Whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/E5JO9x6uQr — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 3, 2024

Literally everyone on their way to twitter when whatsapp is down. #whatsappdown

pic.twitter.com/nd7aZnBNad April 3, 2024

whenever whatsapp, instagram or facebook is down pic.twitter.com/mOA0pufrkZ — ☔ (@Whotfismick) April 3, 2024

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.