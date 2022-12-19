WhatsApp introduces 'Accidental Delete' feature for Android, iOS to save you from embarrassing mistakes

WhatsApp has a feature called 'Delete for Everyone' which is a lifesaver. You can use it to delete a text that has already been sent and delivered. You always see two options for deleting a text, 'Delete for Everyone' and 'Delete for me'. Many times the user taps on 'Delete for me' instead of 'Delete for Everyone'. They then can't delete that text for everyone. Now WhatsApp has launched a new 'Accidental Delete feature to solve such situations. The new feature is already rolling out to new users.

The new WhatsApp feature called 'Accidental Delete' will help prevent those awkward moments when you send a message to the wrong person or group and accidentally click the wrong button. WhatsApp will offer a five-second window to reverse the accidental delete and choose 'delete for everyone' instead. As soon as you select 'delete for me', you'll see an undo option at the bottom of the screen. The message will reappear as soon as you hit 'undo'. You can then go on to 'delete for everyone'.

This new feature is available on both Android and iPhone and is sure to be a welcome addition for anyone who has ever experienced the panic of accidentally sending the wrong message. So, if you're a WhatsApp user, be sure to take advantage of this new layer of protection.

Notes to remember WhatsApp delete for everyone