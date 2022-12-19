WhatsApp Scam Alert! ‘Hi Mum’ fraud can steal money from your bank account

WhatsApp users should be aware of a new kind of scam. The new ‘Hi Mum’ scam preys on unsuspecting WhatsApp users and is used to trick users into sending money to strangers identifying themselves as their daughters/sons. The malicious actors take advantage of the user by creating a sense of urgency.
What is ‘Hi Mum’ scam?
This scam has been widely reported in Australia by The Independent. The scam is responsible for a financial loss worth Rs 57 crore and this is only the amount accounted for. Many users might not even be aware that they have been duped by a scamster.
The user gets a WhatsApp message, mostly starting with words like ‘Hi mum’ or ‘Hi dad’. The user on the other side poses as their son or daughter. They try to convince the user that they have either lost their phone or have broken it. The excuses could vary in order to convince the WhatsApp user to send money as soon as possible. In a lot of cases, the malicious actors could prey on fear for life or other factors too. They will send bank details or could even ask for an OTP to complete a financial transaction.
Tips necessary to follow to avoid such scams
Other tips you can use
There are several signs that a message may be suspicious or from an untrustworthy source. Some of these include:
It is important to be aware of these potential red flags, as they may indicate that the sender is attempting to trick you or steal your personal information.
