WhatsApp Scam Alert! ‘Hi Mum’ fraud can steal money from your bank account

WhatsApp users should be aware of a new kind of scam. The new ‘Hi Mum’ scam preys on unsuspecting WhatsApp users and is used to trick users into sending money to strangers identifying themselves as their daughters/sons. The malicious actors take advantage of the user by creating a sense of urgency.

What is ‘Hi Mum’ scam?



This scam has been widely reported in Australia by The Independent. The scam is responsible for a financial loss worth Rs 57 crore and this is only the amount accounted for. Many users might not even be aware that they have been duped by a scamster.

The user gets a WhatsApp message, mostly starting with words like ‘Hi mum’ or ‘Hi dad’. The user on the other side poses as their son or daughter. They try to convince the user that they have either lost their phone or have broken it. The excuses could vary in order to convince the WhatsApp user to send money as soon as possible. In a lot of cases, the malicious actors could prey on fear for life or other factors too. They will send bank details or could even ask for an OTP to complete a financial transaction.

Tips necessary to follow to avoid such scams

Beware of unknown contacts, especially if they are posing as some relative or friend

You can look for details in the display picture and the ‘About’ section of the WhatsApp account

Try to call and speak with the person asking for money or any other personal details

Never share your phone number with sources you don’t trust

Never share an OTP with anyone, even someone who poses to be a friend or relative

Report WhatsApp messages and accounts if you witness suspicious activities

Other tips you can use



There are several signs that a message may be suspicious or from an untrustworthy source. Some of these include:

Misspellings or grammatical mistakes

Asking you to click on a link or activate new features through a link

Asking you to share personal information, such as credit card or bank account numbers, birth date, or passwords

Asking you to forward the message

Claiming that you have to pay to use WhatsApp

It is important to be aware of these potential red flags, as they may indicate that the sender is attempting to trick you or steal your personal information.