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Planning to change your WhatsApp number? Don’t make the switch before checking these steps

Planning to change your WhatsApp number? Don’t make the switch before checking these steps

Before you make the switch, WhatsApp requires a few things to be in place, while the right backup steps can help ensure your chat history remains accessible.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Planning to change your WhatsApp number? Don’t make the switch before checking these stepsCheck these things before you switch your WhatsApp number to a new account. (Photo: Unsplash)

Changing the phone number on WhatsApp may look like a simple task, especially if you are getting a new SIM card or moving to a different number. However, there are a few things you need to know before making the switch. WhatsApp has a dedicated ‘Change Phone Number’ feature that lets you move your account to a new number, but the process comes with certain requirements.

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There are even restrictions on which types of numbers can be used. More importantly, changing your number can affect how your existing chat backup is restored, so taking the right steps before and after the switch is crucial.

Things to check before changing your WhatsApp number

Before starting, make sure your new number can receive calls or SMS and that your old number is registered on WhatsApp. You can check the registered number by going to the three-dot menu > Settings > your profile picture.

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WhatsApp does not support VoIP, toll-free, paid premium, Universal Access Number (UAN), personal or landline numbers for registration. Landline numbers are supported only on the WhatsApp Business app. Also, the number cannot be changed through WhatsApp Web or Desktop. You need to use your primary phone for the same.

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If you use the same WhatsApp account, blocked contacts will remain blocked and will not be notified about your new number. Group chats, however, will be notified when you change your number, regardless of whether you enable ‘Notify Contacts’.

How to change your number and protect chats

To change your WhatsApp number, first insert the SIM with your new phone number into your existing phone where you have WhatsApp, and then follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap the three-dot menu.

2. Go to Settings > Account > Change number and tap Next.

3. Enter your old and new phone numbers in full international format and tap Next to continue.

4. Choose whether you want to notify all contacts, people you have chatted with, or selected contacts and tap Done

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5. Register your new number to complete the process.

If you are also moving to a new phone, change the number on the old phone first and take a new Google Account backup using the new number. Then install WhatsApp on the new phone, register the new number and restore the backup.

WhatsApp says cloud backups are linked to the number used when they were created. Therefore, an old-number backup cannot be used to restore data after the number change. A new backup associated with the new number is required to avoid losing access to your chat history.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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