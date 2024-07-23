WhatsApp is likely to launch an Airdrop-like feature for Android, iPhone users: Report

WhatsApp is expected to introduce a new feature for sharing media files without any internet connection, similar to Apple’s Airdrop feature, reported WABetaInfo. This feature is currently being tested on Android but is also likely to roll out for iPhone users.

The report reveals that the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS available on TestFlight shows a new “Nearby Share” feature. It will allow users to share photos, videos and documents with users nearby wirelessly using an end-to-end encrypted connection. Notably, the feature is expected to work differently in both iOS and Android devices.

While Android users will be able to see nearby users, iOS users will need to scan a QR code to share media files without an internet connection. Notably, this feature is currently in a testing phase and there is no detail regarding the availability of the Nearby Share feature for the users.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is reportedly working on two new features for its Android app: on-device live translation of messages and live transcription of voice messages. As per another report by WABetaInfo, the live translation feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.15.8. It is said to leverage on-device processing, meaning message data remains on the user's device instead of being sent to a server. This approach prioritises privacy and potentially offers faster translation speeds. While initially limited to English and Hindi, the feature is expected to support more languages in the future.

In a separate development, WhatsApp is also testing live transcription for voice messages. This feature, spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.15.5, could be a game-changer for users who prefer audio messages or those with accessibility needs.

WhatsApp has recently announced the rollout of a ‘Favorites’ filter for chats and calls. You can find these favourites at the top of your calls tab and use them as a filter for your chats. There are three ways you can pin your chats:

-From the Chats Screen: Select the 'favourites' filter and choose your contacts or groups.

-From the Calls Tab: Tap 'Add favourite' and select your contacts or groups.

-From Settings: Go to Settings > Favourites > Add to Favourites. Here, you can also reorder them anytime.