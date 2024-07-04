scorecardresearch
WhatsApp is testing personalised AI avatar generator for users; how it works

Meta has rolled out its AI chatbot called Meta AI in phases. The AI chatbot is available across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

WhatsApp is rumoured to be working on a new generative AI feature that will allow users to create personalised avatars of themselves. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and was spotted on WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.24.14.7. It is expected that this feature will use user-supplied images, text prompts, and Meta’s AI Llama model to generate the images.

As per a screenshot by WABetaInfo, users can try different prompts to customize the avatar. To create a personalised avatar, WhatsApp will ask you to “take photos of yourself once” which will then be used to train Meta AI to produce images. After clicking a picture, you just need to give a prompt that says “/Imagine me”. You can also type, “@Meta AI imagine me...”

The report reveals that this feature has to be enabled in settings manually before it can be used. Additionally, the reference images can be deleted at any time from the Meta AI settings. The availability of the feature is not yet revealed.

Meta has also started rolling out its AI chatbot called Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. This chatbot can create images, that can be downloaded. Users can also summon it in groups and ask it to make itineraries for trips or questions about their assignment.

As per the official blogpost, “you can ask Meta AI to animate it or iterate on the image with friends by asking Meta AI to change the prompt”. One thing that you need to keep in mind is that it will not create images of popular personalities like Elon Musk or Taylor Swift or Narendra Modi. If you have access to Meta AI on your device, you will see a blue hollow circle in the top right corner of the app. You simply need to tap on it to start chatting. You can also search for “Meta AI” in the search bar on WhatsApp.

Published on: Jul 04, 2024, 7:05 PM IST
