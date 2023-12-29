WhatsApp new username feature: Here’s how users will be able to connect with others without disclosing their phone number

WhatsApp, the messaging platform connecting billions worldwide, is gearing up to bolster user privacy with a new feature. Recognising the discomfort many users face in sharing personal phone numbers with strangers on the app, WhatsApp has set its sights on a solution.

Reports suggest WhatsApp is in the developmental stages of a feature that will enable user connections without disclosing their phone numbers. According to insights from WA Beta Info, Android and web users will soon be able to create unique usernames, personalising their profiles for seamless connectivity.

This innovative addition ensures that once a user selects a username, their phone number remains confidential. This extra layer of security empowers users to communicate freely without compromising personal contact details, fostering a safer online interaction environment. Furthermore, the flexibility to change usernames at will grants users greater control over their privacy settings.

But that's not the pinnacle of this update. WhatsApp is also working on a feature enabling users to search and connect with others solely through these unique usernames. A leaked screenshot shared by WA Beta Info highlights the ease of finding contacts by simply entering their usernames into the search bar, eliminating the need for sharing phone numbers for connection.

Both mobile and web versions of the app are expected to support this feature.

This follows a previous report by WA Beta Info indicating WhatsApp's efforts to enhance the web version's dark theme. A subtle yet impactful transition in the background colour, from #111b20 to #12181c, aims to reduce eye strain and elevate the visual experience, especially in low-light environments.

While WhatsApp is yet to officially confirm this update, reports speculate it will undergo testing with a select group of beta users before a broader rollout. Additionally, WhatsApp is tweaking the sidebar layout in its web version, aligning with the platform's continuous efforts towards enhancing user experience and privacy.