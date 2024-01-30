WhatsApp screen share: Step-by-step process to use the feature on Android, iOS, desktop

WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta, recently introduced a new feature that allows users to share their screens during video calls. This feature, introduced in 2023, is available on Android, iPhone, and Windows desktop apps.

Screen sharing enables the participants of a video call to view the user’s phone screen. This feature can be beneficial in various situations, such as collaboration and teaching. It’s crucial to note that the information displayed on your shared screen, including usernames and passwords, is visible to the person with whom you’re sharing.

WhatsApp ensures that screen sharing is protected with end-to-end encryption and is never recorded by WhatsApp. No one outside of the call, not even WhatsApp, can see or hear what you share on your screen.

Step-by-Step Guide to Using the Screen Share Feature on WhatsApp

Mobile App (Android & iOS):

1. Open WhatsApp and initiate a video call.

2. Tap the screen-sharing icon at the bottom of the display.

3. Confirm your intention to share your screen.

4. Your screen will now be visible to the other participants in the call.

5. To stop sharing your screen, return to the WhatsApp app and tap “Stop Sharing”

Windows Desktop App:

1. Open the WhatsApp desktop app and initiate a video call.

2. Click the “Share” icon in the call window.

3. Choose whether to share the entire screen or a specific app.

4. To stop sharing the screen, return to the WhatsApp app and click the “Stop screen sharing” icon.

Please note that if you’re sharing your entire screen, any app you open will be visible to the participants of the call. If you choose to share only a specific app, only that app will be visible.

