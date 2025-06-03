WhatsApp to introduce usernames instead of phone numbers, similar to Telegram and Signal

WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out a major update that could change how users connect on the platform. Soon, users will be able to choose a unique username, eliminating the need to share phone numbers when starting a conversation. The feature, which has been spotted in recent beta versions for iOS and is under active development for WhatsApp Web, aims to bolster privacy and minimise the risk of spam, scams, and unwanted contact.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A Shift Towards Anonymity

Traditionally, WhatsApp users have had to share their phone number to initiate contact, a practice that has raised long-standing privacy concerns, especially among women and those wary of scams. Once a number is shared, it can be misused across other apps or exploited in fraud schemes. By allowing communication through usernames, WhatsApp is addressing these issues head-on.

The new system will let users pick a unique identifier, much like Telegram or Signal, that replaces their phone number in chats and group conversations. This means people will be able to message others without ever revealing their number, unless they choose to.

Username Rules and Format

To ensure consistency and security, WhatsApp has introduced a strict set of rules for usernames. Each username must:

Advertisement

Contain at least one letter

Be between 3 and 30 characters long

Include only lowercase letters (a-z), numbers (0-9), periods, and underscores

Avoid domains (e.g. .com)

Not start or end with a period or contain consecutive periods

Not begin with “www.”

Duplicate usernames won’t be allowed, and users won’t be able to select a username already saved in their contact list. These limitations are designed to reduce confusion, prevent impersonation, and minimise the risk of scams.

User Experience and Notifications

Once a user selects a valid and available username, WhatsApp will confirm the choice with a celebratory confetti animation. The username will then be visible in private and group chats, replacing the user's phone number. If a user later decides to update their username, WhatsApp will automatically notify others in active conversations to ensure clarity and continuity.

Advertisement

Web Integration and Rollout Timeline

An upcoming update to WhatsApp Web will allow users to check the availability of usernames and set one up even before the full feature launches. Although the username system is not yet available to all beta testers, the ongoing backend development suggests a public release is likely in the coming weeks.