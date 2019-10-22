WhatsApp update: New splash screen feature to be rolled out for Android users

Facebook-owned messenger app WhatsApp is testing a new feature under its beta version for iOS users. This new update will bring features like light splash screen, dark splash screen, hiding the muted status update, and app badge improvements among others.

The splash screen update in WhatsApp is a new start-up screen, which depending on the theme is either light or dark. In simpler words, WhatsApp is testing a new launch screen, which appears when users open the app. The splash screen just has the WhatsApp logo against a white background in light theme and the same logo against a black or grey background in a dark theme. According to IANS report, the messaging app is testing a new Splash Screen feature for both IOS and Android users.

According to WABetaInfo, that tracks all upcoming WhatsApp updates, the new update is available on the Android's app version 2.19.297 through the Google Play Beta Program. While the light splash screen is already visible to everyone with the updated app, the dark splash screen is not visible yet.

In case of the dark theme, WhatsApp is working on bug-free experience before releasing it.

Apart from the splash screen feature, WhatsApp is also working on features like - disappearing/self-destructing messages and dark mode. Although everyone knows about the dark mode, the disappearing message is a new feature that was seen in recent updates.

These disappearing/self-destructing messages, which are similar to Snapchat messages, would make the chats in WhatsApp automatically disappear after a specific period and/or after the recipient has seen the message. However in group chats, one can mark message as 'disappeared' once the feature is made available to everyone.

