'This could be a disaster': Ankur Warikoo flags scam risk in WhatsApp's new username feature

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo on Tuesday warned that WhatsApp's newly announced username feature could become a "disaster" in India if Meta fails to put robust anti-abuse systems in place, saying it could make impersonation scams easier to pull off.

Warikoo's remarks came shortly after WhatsApp announced that it is introducing usernames, allowing users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. While the feature is designed to improve privacy, Warikoo said it could also make it easier for fraudsters to create fake accounts that closely resemble those of public figures.

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"In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp," Warikoo wrote in a post on X.

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He said scammers could register usernames with slight variations of well-known names, such as "warikoo", "awarikoo", "ankurwarikooo", "ankur_warikoo", "a_warikoo" or "ankurwarikooofficial", and use them to solicit money from unsuspecting users.

In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp.



Imagine receiving a message from warikoo / awarikoo / ankurwarikooo / ankur_warikoo / a_warikoo / ankurwarikooofficial etc etc - soliciting money.



1. Most people… https://t.co/AaiH7F1szN — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 30, 2026

Warikoo also listed two reasons why he believes the feature could create confusion. First, he said, many people do not fully understand what a verified account means. Second, because usernames are intended to keep phone numbers private, users would no longer be able to verify an account simply by calling the number linked to it.

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"I have fought a legal case against Meta's lack of attempt to bring down AI-generated ads showing my face, luring people into investment WhatsApp groups. I understand how massive this scam is and how easy it is in our country to execute it," he wrote.

"So forgive me, if from a public figure's standpoint, this feature raises some serious concerns."

WhatsApp rolls out usernames

WhatsApp announced on Tuesday that it is introducing usernames so users can connect without sharing their phone numbers.

"Your phone number is personal and sometimes you want to connect without handing it over. That's why we're introducing usernames for WhatsApp," the company said in a post on X.

The messaging platform said users can begin reserving a username starting this week, ahead of the feature's wider rollout later this year.

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According to WhatsApp, reserving a username takes only a few seconds. Users need to update to the latest version of the app and then go to Settings > Account > Username to claim one when the option becomes available.

The feature is aimed at giving users greater privacy by allowing them to chat using a unique username instead of revealing their phone number. However, Warikoo's comments have sparked a discussion over whether stronger verification and anti-impersonation measures will be needed before the feature is rolled out widely, particularly in countries like India where online scams remain a major concern.