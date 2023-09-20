WhatsApp users in India can now pay using UPI apps like Gpay, Paytm and credit, debit cards

WhatsApp will now allow users in India to make payments on the app using UPI apps, debit cards, credit cards and net banking. The Meta-owned messaging app has partnered with Razorpay and PayU to bring more payment options for the users. This move aims to encourage users to make purchases on the platform.

As per the company blog, “We are going to bring such a feature for you, through which you will be able to easily make purchases while chatting. Starting today, people in India can add items to their cart and make payments through all UPI apps running in India, through any of their preferred methods like debit and credit cards. We're glad to partner with Razorpay and PayU to make paying for anything as easy as sending a message.”

The UPI apps now include Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm and more. Earlier, users could pay via these apps on WhatsApp but only after being redirected to outside WhatsApp.

Notably, there are over 500 million WhatsApp users in India, but the WhatsApp Pay users are capped at 100 million only.

As per the company, this move contributes Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan for business messaging that will become the “next major pillar” for the company’s sales growth. A WhatsApp spokesperson stated, “While WhatsApp Pay users will remain capped in India, there is no such limit on the number of users permitted to transact with businesses on WhatsApp using the other methods.”

Uptill now, online grocery service JioMart, run by Reliance Industries and metro systems in Chennai and Bangalore were the only end-to-end shopping experiences available on WhatsApp in India. Adding more options for payments will boost businesses on the platform.

In addition to this, Meta has also expanded its Meta Verified subscription program to businesses globally. This feature allows businesses to show authenticity to Meta and in return receive a verified badge, enhanced account support and impersonation protection.

