WhatsApp will finally allow users to add descriptions to forwarded videos, images, GIFs

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users add a description to forwarded media files. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the messaging platform will give users the ability to add a new description of their choice to the forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents.

WhatsApp has rolled out this feature for a few Android beta testers only. The report further states, “This feature is important as removing the caption from the forwarded media could cause confusion for the person who receives the message.”

The screenshot posted by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp will give you the option to remove the current caption and add a new one. Additionally, the new description will be sent as a separate message so the recipients know it doesn’t belong to the original message.

This feature will be useful in case the current description doesn’t provide a proper description of the image. It will also allow users to minimize misunderstanding and misinterpretation.

The report further clarifies that several users who have downloaded this update are facing issues with viewing status and downloading videos on the app. Hence, it is advisable that users should wait for the next update so that this issue is fixed.

WhatsApp introduces three new security features

In other news, the Meta-owned messaging platform has introduced three new security features for the users. These features include Account Protect, Device Verification, Automatic Security Codes. The Account Protect feature will alert you to any unauthorized attempts to move your account to another device.

Device Verification will help in preventing mobile device malware from taking advantage of your phone without your permission and using your WhatsApp to send unwanted messages. Lastly, the Automatic Security Codes feature is based on a process called "Key Transparency" and will allow users to automatically verify that their conversation is secured.

Additionally, it was recently reported that WhatsApp has introduced a "companion mode" feature to all beta testers in its latest update on Android. This feature, an extension of multi-device support, allows users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone.

