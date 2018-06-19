WhatsApp will stop working on these devices

WhatsApp has been a boon to people across the globe and it has been connecting people for almost a decade. However, the messaging app will soon stop working on a lot of smartphones. The latest update from the messaging company has confirmed that a list of devices would no longer be compatible with the messaging app.

Many old devices will not be able to run WhatsApp as they will fail to meet the requirements for new features that the company is coming up with. The company said some devices will not be able to run WhatsApp with immediate effect while other devices will lose support by end of 2018. The company said in its website, "These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer iOS version, or to a newer Android running OS."

"If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer Android running OS 4.0+, iPhone running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8.1+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp,"

Here is the list of devices which will not be able to run WhatsApp

Nokia

WhatsApp will stop working on all devices running on Nokia S40 platform by end of this year. Nokia Asha series will also not be compatible with the messaging app. Current users will not be able to create new accounts neither will they be able to re-verify existing accounts. WhatsApp will also not run on Nokia Symbian S60 platform.

Android

All smartphones with Android 2.1 (Eclair) and Android 2.2 (Froyo) will not be compatible with WhatsApp as the App has stopped all updates. People who have Android version 2.3.7 (Android Gingerbread) will get updates for two more years.

Blackberry

Users with phones running on Blackberry OS, Blackberry10 and older will not be able to run WhatsApp.

Windows Phone

All users with Windows phones 8.0 will not be able to get WhatsApp updates this year. The messaging app is also not compatible with Windows Phone 7.

iPhones

WhatsApp will not work on iPhone 3GS and devices that run on iOS 6.

Users with all the listed platforms will not have the option to transfer chat history to their new platforms nor will they be able to transfer chat history between platforms. However, users will get an option to send their chat history attached to an email.