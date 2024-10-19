scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
When Elon Musk talked about Ratan Tata and his ambitious Nano project

Feedback

When Elon Musk talked about Ratan Tata and his ambitious Nano project

In a 2009 interview, Elon Musk praised Ratan Tata's Tata Nano for its innovative approach to affordable transportation, while also noting potential challenges. The Nano, despite its initial promise, faced hurdles leading to its discontinuation in 2018, yet it remains a significant part of Tata's legacy.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ratan Tata and Elon Musk Ratan Tata and Elon Musk

Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist who passed away recently due to age-related issues, leaves behind a legacy of innovation and compassion. A resurfaced 2009 interview featuring Tesla CEO Elon Musk has brought renewed attention to Tata's contributions to the automotive industry, particularly his ambitious Tata Nano project. 

Related Articles

The Tata Nano, launched in 2009 with a price tag of just ₹1 lakh (approximately $2,300), was envisioned as the "people's car," aiming to make automobile ownership accessible to India's growing middle class. Tata's mission was to provide a safer, affordable alternative to the two-wheelers that dominated Indian roads. His vision represented a bold innovation catering to the needs of millions in the country.

In an interview with TV host Charlie Rose, Musk praised Tata's efforts, stating that "it's a good idea to have affordable cars" and describing Tata as a "gentleman and scholar." Musk acknowledged Tata's determination to innovate in an industry marked by fierce competition and high barriers to entry.

However, Musk also foresaw the challenges the Nano would face, noting that while the low price was key, other factors like rising fuel costs could prove problematic. "The cost of acquiring the car is much less of an issue than the cost of running the car," Musk noted—an insight that aligned with some of the struggles the Nano eventually encountered.

Despite its early promise, the Tata Nano faced challenges, including a perception of being "cheap" rather than affordable, rising fuel prices, and safety concerns. These issues ultimately led to the car's discontinuation in 2018. Though it did not achieve the revolutionary success Ratan Tata had envisioned, the Nano remains an iconic part of his legacy, embodying his vision to improve lives through accessible innovation.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Oct 19, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement