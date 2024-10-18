'I never said that! Facebook or Twitter made it': When Ratan Tata clarified a viral quote attributed to him

Ratan Tata, widely admired for his leadership and philanthropy, is one of India's most respected industrialists. Despite his vast business empire and humble demeanor, Tata has faced some odd challenges in the digital era, including the viral spread of false quotes attributed to him.

One such misquote gained significant traction online, leading to Tata clarifying that he never made the statement when questioned about its origin.

In a 2015 interview in Paris, Ratan Tata addressed a popular quote often attributed to him: "I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and make them right." With a smile, Tata clarified, "I'm sorry, but Facebook or Twitter made that statement. It was never made by me."

The interviewer caught off guard, responded with a laugh, saying, "Well, this is awkward," as the audience joined in with chuckles.

Tata quickly noted that there's not much anyone can do to stop the spread of these viral misquotes.

“It has been a default statement. You come to know of it when people read them back to you. And there's no remedial action that you can take with social media. And so you live with it,” he said.

Tata added,“Some people think it's arrogant for you to have stated that, and you don't have a chance to defend yourself by saying you never did. And some people think it's a great thing to say, and you quietly keep quiet.”

The exchange showcased Tata’s grace in addressing misconceptions, highlighting the influence of social media. The quote, which frequently circulates online, has often been wrongly linked to him. A video of the interaction is now going viral again on social media.

Ratan Tata, the former Chairman of the Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai on October 9.