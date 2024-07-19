'Why was Michael Dell refused?': When tech billionaire was denied a late checkout from popular Gurgaon hotel

Billionaire Michael Dell was once denied a late check-out at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel in Gurgaon. This surprising tale was shared by Kapil Chopra, the former president of Oberoi Group, during an engaging podcast conversation with Shantanu Deshpande, founder of Bombay Shaving Company.

Chopra, who led Oberoi Group from 2013 to 2018, discussed how rigid check-in and check-out policies often irk hotel guests. To illustrate, he recounted an incident involving Michael Dell, the chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, who faced a surprising refusal at the hotel's front desk.



Dell needed a few extra hours in his room and approached the front desk discreetly. It was the receptionist's first day on the job, and she didn’t recognise the tech mogul. "The country head of Dell and all the other executives were on their phones, leaving Michael Dell alone in the lobby... he walks up quietly, in his unassuming way, to the front desk and asks if he can get a late check-out," Chopra narrated.



Unaware of her guest's status, the receptionist strictly followed the hotel's rules: "Sir, check-out is until 12 pm. If you stay until 6 pm, it's a half-day charge. If it's post 6 pm, it's a full-day charge," she explained.



This minor interaction quickly escalated. Dell, known for his principles, chose to check out entirely, making a point. Chopra recalled a call from Dell's country head, puzzled and a bit frustrated: "The country head called me saying, 'You could have charged us more. Why was Michael Dell refused? Now he wants to check out because he wants to set an example.'"

"Michael Dell is very particular about setting an example," Chopra emphasised. This incident, while seemingly trivial, highlights the delicate balance between hotel policy and guest satisfaction. Chopra, who departed from Oberoi Group in 2018 to launch The Postcard Hotel and EazyDiner, used this story to underscore the importance of flexibility and keen customer service in the hospitality industry.