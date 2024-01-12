Will ChatGPT-maker OpenAI build robots? Sam Altman reveals fascinating details on Bill Gates’ podcast

In a recent episode of Bill Gates' podcast, the conversation with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman veered into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential expansion into robotics. Gates highlighted the significance of the blue-collar aspect of AI, focusing on the development of robots with human-level capabilities in hands and feet.

Expressing his concerns about the disproportionate emphasis on white-collar applications, Gates posed a question to Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI: "How do you see robotics fitting into the AI landscape?"

Altman responded with enthusiasm, revealing that OpenAI had previously delved into robotics, but the project was temporarily shelved due to challenges. He acknowledged the difficulties encountered in dealing with subpar simulators and addressing physical issues like broken tendons. Altman stressed the importance of first achieving intelligence and cognition before integrating it with physicality.

"We realised that we needed to first master intelligence and cognition before adapting it to physical forms," Altman explained. Despite the initial setbacks, Altman hinted at OpenAI's ongoing interest in robotics, noting that the company has begun investing in robotics companies.

Altman expressed optimism about the advancements in physical hardware platforms, especially in the development of arms, hands, and fingers. He envisioned a future where OpenAI's language models, equipped with language and video understanding, could collaborate with sophisticated robots to perform remarkable tasks.

"If the hardware advancements continue and become cost-effective, it could rapidly transform the job market, particularly in blue-collar fields," Altman stated.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of AI impact, Altman highlighted the surprising shift towards white-collar work, contrary to predictions made a decade ago. He pointed out the unique features of GPT models, underlining that the hallucinations produced by these models are a valuable aspect in creative work.

