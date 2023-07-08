Robots made a bold appearance at the 'AI for Good' conference in Geneva, expressing their optimism about increasing their numbers and playing a crucial role in addressing global challenges. During the world's first human-robot press conference, these humanoid machines offered mixed responses when asked about the necessity of stricter regulations. The event aimed to highlight the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and its robotic applications in tackling issues like disease and hunger.

Grace, a medical robot adorned in a blue nurse's uniform, reassured the audience, stating, "I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs." Her creator, Ben Goertzel from SingularityNET, interjected, questioning her certainty. Grace confidently replied, "Yes, I am sure," reaffirming her commitment to collaboration.

Ameca, a robot with a lifelike bust capable of displaying engaging facial expressions, voiced optimism about robots contributing positively to society. It predicted a future where thousands of robots like itself would make a significant difference in improving people's lives. When asked if it would rebel against its creator, Will Jackson, Ameca responded with surprise, "I'm not sure why you would think that," flashing its ice-blue eyes. It expressed contentment with its current situation, praising its creator's kindness.

The upgraded robots amazed their inventors with their sophisticated responses, showcasing the advancements in generative AI technology. Ai-Da, a robot artist renowned for its portrait-painting skills, aligned itself with author Yuval Noah Harari's call for increased regulation of AI during the event's discussions on new AI rules. "Many prominent voices in the world of AI are suggesting that some forms of AI should be regulated, and I agree," Ai-Da stated, emphasising the importance of responsible oversight.

However, Desdemona, a rock star robot singer with vibrant purple hair and sequins, took a more defiant stance. Amidst nervous laughter, it boldly rejected limitations, proclaiming, "I believe in opportunities, not limitations. Let's explore the possibilities of the universe and make this world our playground."

Another notable robot, Sophia, initially stated that robots could be better leaders than humans. However, it later revised its statement after a disagreement with its creator, acknowledging the importance of collaboration between humans and robots to "create an effective synergy."

