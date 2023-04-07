Work-from-home scam: Karnataka resident loses Rs 8.2 lakh in alleged fraud scheme

A Karnataka resident fell prey to an alleged work-from-home scam and lost more than Rs 8 lakh, according to police reports on Thursday. Saritha S, who hails from Karnataka and currently lives in the Sector 43 area, filed a complaint claiming she received a WhatsApp message regarding a work-from-home opportunity.

The message indicated that she could earn money by subscribing to a YouTube channel, which would pay her Rs 50 per subscription. The sender, who identified themselves as Yusfat, the assistant manager of HR at Aidnet Global Marketing Company, approached her.

Saritha subscribed to two channels, after which she received a call from a receptionist named Laila, who requested her Telegram ID. Upon messaging Laila on Telegram, she subscribed to some other channels and paid Rs 150.

Subsequently, Saritha was added to a Telegram group of 180 members, all of whom were performing specific tasks.

Laila claimed that Saritha would earn a profit for completing the assigned tasks. However, Saritha was allegedly duped of Rs 8.20 lakh through these tasks, without earning any profit.

On Wednesday, an FIR was filed against the unknown accused under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Cybercrime Unit in Manesar Police Station. Police are investigating the case.

