Worried about your images, videos being used as a deepfake? Here’s how to keep media safe

In an era where "seeing is believing" no longer holds true, the threat of deepfakes has become increasingly prevalent. The recent incident involving a convincingly real deepfake video of popular actress Rashmika Mandanna has not only shocked viewers but also stirred the Bollywood industry and the government to take action against this growing menace. There is no single way that can guarantee a 100 per cent safety from your media being used by deepfake tools but there are certain steps one can take to decrease that probability.
Unmasking deepfakes
Deepfakes, a term likely heard by many in recent days, refers to the technique of superimposing the face of one person onto another in an image or video. This technology often exploits the abundant visual data available for popular personalities, resulting in forgeries so profound that distinguishing between what's real and what's not becomes nearly impossible.
The rising concern
Deepfakes have been around for some time but the technology has significantly improved over the years. The advent of AI and AI tools, especially in the last year, has led to the creation of extremely convincing deepfakes. Furthermore, the ease of access to numerous online tools that can generate deepfakes in a few clicks, without the need for high-tech devices or substantial investment, has exacerbated the issue.
How to protect your images and videos from deepfakes
There are a few things you can do to protect your images and videos from deepfakes:
Besides protecting your images and videos from being used for deepfakes, as a consumer of media there are a few tips and tricks to spot fake videos. Here are a few of them to help you decipher what's real and what's not:
Also read: Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Govt warns social media companies about consequences of deepfakes, misinformation
Also read: 'Deeply disturbed': Woman whose video was used in Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake reacts
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today