scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple did it! iPad finally receives long-awaited Calculator app in iPadOS 18 update

Feedback

Apple did it! iPad finally receives long-awaited Calculator app in iPadOS 18 update

While visually similar to the iOS calculator, the iPad version boasts Apple Pencil integration.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Calculator app Calculator app

After years of user requests, memes and jokes, Apple has finally announced a native Calculator app for the iPad. The news came during the company's WWDC 2024 keynote, unveiling a key new feature for iPadOS 18.

While visually similar to the iOS calculator, the iPad version boasts Apple Pencil integration, enabling users to write out equations directly within the app. This functionality is powered by "Math Notes," a new feature that leverages Apple's handwriting recognition to solve handwritten math problems.

Related Articles

Rumours of a native calculator app for iPad have circulated for years, and the announcement comes as a welcome surprise for many users. The move follows a similar pattern to the introduction of a Weather app in iPadOS 16, finally bringing a long-requested feature to Apple's tablet lineup.

Beyond the Calculator app, iPadOS 18 boasts other notable additions, including "Smart Script," a feature designed to enhance handwriting legibility. The update also inherits several personalisation features introduced with iOS 18, further bridging the gap between Apple's mobile operating systems.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 10, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement