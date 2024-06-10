Apple did it! iPad finally receives long-awaited Calculator app in iPadOS 18 update

After years of user requests, memes and jokes, Apple has finally announced a native Calculator app for the iPad. The news came during the company's WWDC 2024 keynote, unveiling a key new feature for iPadOS 18.

While visually similar to the iOS calculator, the iPad version boasts Apple Pencil integration, enabling users to write out equations directly within the app. This functionality is powered by "Math Notes," a new feature that leverages Apple's handwriting recognition to solve handwritten math problems.

Rumours of a native calculator app for iPad have circulated for years, and the announcement comes as a welcome surprise for many users. The move follows a similar pattern to the introduction of a Weather app in iPadOS 16, finally bringing a long-requested feature to Apple's tablet lineup.

Beyond the Calculator app, iPadOS 18 boasts other notable additions, including "Smart Script," a feature designed to enhance handwriting legibility. The update also inherits several personalisation features introduced with iOS 18, further bridging the gap between Apple's mobile operating systems.