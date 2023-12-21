scorecardresearch
X, formerly Twitter, resumes operations after major outage for thousands of users across the globe

X, formerly Twitter, resumes operations after major outage for thousands of users across the globe

Downdetector, an online outage-tracking website claims that the social media platform, X, formerly Twitter showed over 4,500 reports of outage across all major cities in India

X (formerly called Twitter) suffered a major outage in India and across the globe. Downdetector, an online outage-tracking website claims that the social media platform showed over 4,500 reports of outage across all major cities in India. The platform also suffered a global outage with over 75,000 reports on the outage-tracking website.    

The users were seeing a welcome message when trying to update their feed. The page said, "Welcome to X! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now."

In India, the outage was been reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities. Despite the outage, users were able to post on the timeline. The only tweets that were visible were the posts you shared. The outage seemed to have specifically affected the posts made on X. Spaces and the trending section were still getting populated on the site. 

Also read: Meet Rishi Jaitly, the first Twitter employee in India who might pave the way for Sam Altman's OpenAI in the country

Also read: ‘Unemployed before holidays yet again’: Engineer, hit by Twitter turmoil, faces fresh layoff at Spotify

 

 

Published on: Dec 21, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
