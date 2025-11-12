Xbox Cloud Gaming launches in India: Stream hundreds of games across devices with Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has officially launched Xbox Cloud Gaming in India, marking the company’s 29th cloud gaming market globally. The service allows players to stream and play hundreds of games directly from the cloud on devices they already own, including Xbox consoles, PCs, smartphones, handhelds, compatible Amazon Fire TV devices, and select LG and Samsung Smart TVs.

The move reinforces Xbox’s mission to make gaming more accessible to everyone, everywhere.

With Xbox Cloud Gaming, players can enjoy a diverse mix of titles, from blockbuster franchises like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Hollow Knight: Silksong to indie favourites such as Detective Dotson, The Palace on the Hill, and Raji: An Ancient Epic. All that’s needed is a high-speed internet connection, a compatible Bluetooth controller, and an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

In India, Game Pass starts at Rs. 499 per month for the Essential tier, which offers over 50 games, unlimited cloud streaming, online multiplayer, and other benefits. The Premium plan is priced at Rs. 699, while the Ultimate tier, at Rs. 1,389, includes hundreds of titles and day-one releases. PC gamers can subscribe to PC Game Pass for Rs. 939 per month.

Xbox Game Pass continues to be at the heart of Microsoft’s gaming strategy, giving users access to an expansive library of games under one monthly plan. The subscription now includes in-game rewards for titles such as Call of Duty, Overwatch 2, and several Riot Games releases. Localised pricing and flexible tiers make it easier for Indian gamers to choose the plan that fits their needs.

Players can now enjoy a truly connected experience across platforms, whether gaming on a console, PC, or mobile device. Xbox Cloud Gaming lets users stream their owned games, connect with friends from around the world, and enjoy multiplayer sessions without restrictions. The platform also includes support for community features, in-app assistance, and accessibility options for new players.

To begin playing, users can visit xbox.com/play on supported browsers like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari. After signing into an Xbox Game Pass account and connecting a compatible controller — including the Xbox Wireless Controller, DualSense, or DualShock 4 — players can immediately start streaming. Some PC games also support mouse and keyboard input, while select mobile titles offer touch controls.

Smart TV users can access the service by downloading the Xbox app on compatible Samsung, LG, or Amazon Fire TV devices, logging into their account, pairing a Bluetooth controller, and starting gameplay instantly.