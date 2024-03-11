Xiaomi 14 first sale in India today: Check offers, availability, features

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is the flagship with high-end features but the Xiaomi 14 also gets impressive specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 64-inch LTPO AMOLED display, and a 4610 mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 14 is available in a single variant with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, priced at Rs 69,999.

The Xiaomi 14 will go on its first sale today via mi.com, Xiaomi retail stores, Amazon India, and Flipkart. Xiaomi is offering a Rs 5000 discount on ICICI credit and debit cards, an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5000 on select devices, and a 24-month no-cost EMI option. Xiaomi 14 buyers will also get one free screen replacement within the first 6 months of purchase, a free 1 year out of warranty repair, and a dedicated relationship manager. On Flipkart, buyers can get the device for as low as Rs 49,999, according to the e-commerce platform.

The phone's top features include a 50-megapixel primary camera powered by Leica, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a battery that lasts a full day. The Xiaomi 14 also features a cleaner user interface with the HyperOS and supports 90W fast charging.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra first sale



The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will go on first sale on April 12. However, buyers who opt to pre-book the device can get their hands on the device from April 8. The first sale of the device will happen at 12 PM on April 12. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra can be purchased at a price of Rs 99,999 for the variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

