Xiaomi just launched a t-shirt. Because why not?

Companies like Xiaomi and Realme have mentioned often enough that they are always looking to expand their “ecosystem portfolio” and these often includes products that are not, well, gadgets. Realme has branched in to electric toothbrushes, hair dryers, beard trimmers, they also have t-shirts, sweatshirts, backpacks, and luggage.

Of course, Xiaomi is not far behind, they too have similar offerings (and they have smart shoes) and the latest in the line is their Performance T-Shirt. Xiaomi’s Performance T-Shirt is available for Rs 699 on their website right now (a 53 per cent off from the actual price of Rs 1,499), and there are four sizes to pick from.

As Xiaomi describes it, this t-shirt features “palm protection, high performance YKK zippers and a reflective Xiaomi logo on the back. The T-shirt is designed to amp up your high performance sports with an exceptionally lightweight and comfortable fabric that is treated with Ultra-Fresh Antimicrobial Technology with Dritech+ Technology, Anti-Viral Protection, and UV Protection”.

Introducing the #XiaomiPerformanceTShirt!



We've got you covered with:

-Light Weight Design

-Ultra-Fresh® Antimicrobial Technology

-Dritech+ Technology

-Anti-Viral Protection

-UV Protection



Let the chase for your fitness goals begin!



Get now for ₹699:https://t.co/gfrTymgtJ5 pic.twitter.com/nYVwKvjvcx — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 22, 2022

The company claims that with this Ultra-Fresh anitimicrobial tech, the t-shirts will offer “effective performance” even after multiple cleanings and “extended exposure to environmental stress”. Additionally, the Dritech+ tech helps reduce the temperature differences between the outside and the inside by up to two degrees. There also UVA and UVB protection to help you work out outdoors and Xiaomi says that the yarn if the t-shirt has been “treated with anti-viral coating and knitting technology used to keep pore size less than 120 nanometers making it impossible for any virus or bacteria to penetrate”.

Xiaomi just made and launched a non-smart t-shirt for a bunch of tech-enthusiastic nerds, which appears to be great for workouts so it remains to be seen if they are really put to the “right use”. But then, to be fair, you have to give it to these guys for being really dedicated to their all-round portfolio expansion plans.

Also Read: Xiaomi 12 Ultra likely to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip

Also Read: Xiaomi wants to rule flagship smartphone market dominated by Apple and Samsung