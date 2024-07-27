Xiaomi Mix Flip launch date and price tipped: Foldable phone to debut in August

Xiaomi's first foray into the clamshell foldable phone market, the Xiaomi Mix Flip, is set to make its European debut soon. According to a report by Mobile Bulgaria, the phone will launch in Eastern Europe after August 15th, suggesting an early August release.

The publication cites Xiaomi's country manager for Bulgaria, who confirmed the launch window and revealed an expected retail price of BGN 2,600 (roughly Rs 1,21,000) for the European market. This pricing places the Xiaomi Mix Flip considerably higher than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6, which starts at EUR 1,200 (approximately Rs 1,10,000) in Europe.

"The launch of the Xiaomi Mix Flip in Europe was confirmed to Mobile Bulgaria by Xiaomi's country manager for Bulgaria," the report stated. "The report (in Bulgarian) states that the smartphone will go on sale in Eastern Europe after August 15. This suggests that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be launched in the country in the first half of August."

Xiaomi Mix Flip: Key Features

Launched in China earlier this month, the Xiaomi Mix Flip boasts impressive specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Displays: 6.86-inch 1.5K foldable AMOLED inner display (120Hz refresh rate) and a 4.01-inch 1.5K AMOLED outer display.

Cameras: 50MP dual rear cameras (Leica-tuned), 32MP front-facing camera.

RAM: Up to 16GB.

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0.

Battery: 4,780mAh with 67W fast charging.

Software: Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip's European launch marks the company's entry into a competitive foldable phone market dominated by Samsung. Its high-end specifications and unique design could appeal to consumers looking for a stylish and powerful foldable option, but the higher price point compared to established rivals might prove to be a challenge.