Xiaomi Redmi 12 Series, Xiaomi TV X series, Redmi Watch3 Active launch today: Check expected price, other details

Xiaomi is preparing to host a launch event today in Delhi, where they are promising a '5G revolution' with the unveiling of their Redmi 12 series of smartphones. Alongside the Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G, Xiaomi will also showcase new ecosystem product lines, including the Redmi Watch3 Active and their latest smart TVs in the Xiaomi TV X series.

The launch event will be streamed LIVE via the company's official YouTube channel from 12 PM. Interested viewers can also watch the event live using the embed below:

Redmi 12 Series

The Redmi 12 series will introduce two models, each offering unique connectivity options. While the Redmi 12 4G variant, equipped with Mediatek Helio G88 processor, has already been launched in global markets, the Redmi 12 5G is set to make its global debut in the Indian market. It will most likely be powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The phone will be one of the first budget-friendly device to get a 4nm Snapdragon chipset.

Specifications

The Redmi 12 series phones may get a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD display. The main camera setup is said to include a 50MP primary lens, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing camera will get an 8MP front camera. The phone will get a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W charging. Additionally, the phones will run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Watch: Hero MotoCorp share price tanks 4%; See what's dragging the stock; check details of ED raids at CEO Pawan Munjal’s residence

Watch: ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dies at 25, months after his father’s demise; Know more about his fame as Fez in the Zendaya starrer series HBO and his other roles

Expected Price

According to leaks, the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G are anticipated to be competitively priced. The Redmi 12 4G is expected to be available in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants, with a starting price potentially at Rs 9,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi 12 5G is speculated to come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, with a possible starting price of Rs 13,999.

Redmi Watch 3 Active and Xiaomi TV X Series

The launch event is not solely dedicated to smartphones. Xiaomi will be introducing the Redmi Watch 3 Active, a budget-friendly smartwatch. This smartwatch is set to follow its global model and will be available in two color variants.

Xiaomi's TV series is also receiving a significant upgrade with the introduction of the Xiaomi TV X series. Xiaomi has been sharing posters with the tagline "Big is Back" which indicates sizes of 55-inch and above. These TVs are expected to feature a bezel-less metal design, Google TV software, and a 4K Dolby Vision display.

Watch: Video shows councillor from Andhra Pradesh hitting himself with slipper for failing to fulfil poll promises; netizens applaud ‘honesty’ of the councillor who works as auto driver

Also read: Xiaomi to remain 100% subsidiary of Chinese parent, not tying with any Indian firm

Also read: Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Lenovo being probed for alleged GST evasion, says Centre

Watch: How to spot multibagger stocks? Check top market guru Raamdeo Agrawal's easy tips, strategy for 10x return, share market outlook, and more: BT Market Masters