Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on March 13

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India for the second time on March 13. Redmi Note 7 Pro will also go on sale for the first time on the same date. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 went on sale for the first time on March 6. Both the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Flipkart.

Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and will have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 7 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage variants that both support microSD card (up to 256GB).

Other notable features included in Redmi Note 7 are a 4000 mAh battery, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.

As far as the optics is concerned, the rear camera setup of Redmi Note 7 includes 12-megapixel along with 2-megapixel AI camera and there is a 13-megapixel AI selfie camera. The Redmi Note 7 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

On March 13, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also go on sale in India via Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Flipkart. Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 16,999. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Classic Space Black colour options.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro at aggressive price points

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to be launched on February 28 in India; here're the details