Xiaomi to launch Mi Mix Alpha with wrap-around display in India soon

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi may soon launch its premium phone Mi Mix Alpha in India. The smartphone's key features are a flexible OLED display wrapped around it and a 108MP triple-camera setup. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 180 per cent, highest ever on a smartphone.

Xiaomi has already made the product page for Mi Mix Alpha live on its official website, mi.com. However, the company still hasn't revealed the launch date for the device in India. Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix Alpha back in September 2019.

Complete front display. Complete back display. And, the display replaces the side frame.#MiMixAlpha with 4D Surround Display. #FutureWithoutLimits Discover more > https://t.co/DRPmq4yD7H pic.twitter.com/fbmgCzsaVM - Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) January 17, 2020

Xiaomi is currently fine-tuning the Mi Mix Alpha for Indian market and is expected to launch the one-of-its-kind device here soon, suggest media reports. Xiaomi India is also planning to revive its 'Mi' sub-brand in the country and offer a more premium experience to consumers in the second-largest smartphone market in the world.

Raghu Reddy, Xiaomi India Head of Categories, told news agency PTI that the Mi series phones -- Mi 4 and Mi Max-- which had limited success might be reinvigorated in India in the coming days. He added that the company is working on products that bring the latest features and innovation at an appropriate price.

Also Read: Xiaomi to focus more on Mi sub-brand in India; premium flagships expected in 2020

Reddy said, "While our Redmi franchise is more mass market, Mi devices have been about innovation. These are flagship products and we think the market is now ready and we will bring more Mi smartphones and ecosystem products to India."

He added, "We are evaluating the commercial launch of Mi MIX Alpha globally as well as in India. Currently, there is only one production line capable of manufacturing the Mi MIX Alpha which is in China. The china price is RMB 19,999. So in India, adding import duty, custom duty and other expenses would make it approximately Rs 2,50,000."

In terms of design, Mi Mix Alpha features a 7.92-inch 4D surround screen with a resolution of 2088X2250 pixels per inch and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone has a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor bundled with a 5G modem, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. The Mi Mix Alpha also has a 4,050 mAh nano-silicon based lithium-ion battery with 40W fast-charge support.

Mi Mix Alpha features a 108MP, 1/1.33-inch sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens on the back. Notably, this concept smartphone doesn't have a separate selfie dedicated front camera as the rear triple-camera setup can be used as a front camera, thanks to the wrap-around screen. The concept Mi Mix Alpha also has humidity and air quality sensors apart from the usual ones.

Mi Mix Alpha's frame is made from aerospace-grade titanium alloy, sapphire glass and ceramic. The smartphone has also eliminated the need for physical buttons as the edges of the Mi Mix Alpha are pressure-sensitive and can be used to control the device

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Oppo F15 launched in India today; here's price, specifications, offers

Also Read: Black Shark 3 to feature 16GB RAM, 120Hz display; here's all we know