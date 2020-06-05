Xiaomi teases Mi Notebook with 12-hour battery life, bezel-less display; check details

Xiaomi's Mi laptop is all set to launch in India on June 11 and the company, ahead of its official launch, has also confirmed that it will be called - Mi Notebook. Xiaomi, in a tweet, said that the Mi Notebook would feature a 12-hour battery life and will be coming with the Intel's latest i7 10th Gen processor.

Manu Kumar Jain, CEO, Xiaomi India, and Anuj Sharma, Marketing Head of the firm had posted images through their social media handles and confirmed the Mi Notebook branding and also revealed a box of the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition, which could come in addition to the regular Mi Notebook.

The company hasn't revealed any exact details about the upcoming Mi Notebook, but the rumours suggest that the company could launch its Redmi branded laptop as a rebadged Mi Notebook in the country.

Currently, the company has several laptops available in the Chinese market -- under both Xiaomi and Redmi branding.

The upcoming Mi Notebook is likely to be a rebranded version of Redmi Book 13, which was launched in China last year. Redmi Book 13 comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD display and features Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics along with 8 GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop sports a metal body and supports DTS surround sound.

The latest images hint that the Mi Notebook's Horizon Edition would offer some distinctions over the regular Mi Notebook and would pack a 14-inch bezel-less display.

Xiaomi's Mi Notebook will be competing with the likes of Apple, Dell, HP and Asus, all of which have powerful processors and battery life across different price points. Earlier teasers by Xiaomi used a hashtag #MiNotebook and hinted at the launch. However, the latest social media posts by the Xiaomi have confirmed the official release of the laptop in the country by next week.

