Xiaomi to launch Mi Note 10 with 108MP camera soon in India

Xiaomi will launch the Mi Note 10, its first 108MP camera smartphone, in India soon. Xiaomi's India head Manu Kumar Jain posted a couple of tweets on Monday indicating that the Chinese tech giant is planning to bring a phone with 108MP camera to India.

In the first of his two tweets on Monday, Jain posted '108' written in camera emojis accompanied by "IT'S COMING #108MP". The second tweet had "#108MP" surrounded by index finger pointing emojis.

As of now, the only Xiaomi phone with a 108MP camera is the Mi Note 10, the rebranded version of Mi CC9 Pro for global markets, which means it is the device Jain is referring to in his tweets. The posts do not mention the timeframe of launch, though.

The Mi Note 10 is the first smartphone by Xiaomi to feature a 108MP camera at the back. Being sold in China as Mi CC9 Pro, the Premium Edition of the device currently shares the top spot in DxOMark's chart for smartphone photography with Huawei Mate 30 Pro, beating Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Note10+ and Google Pixel 4.

The Mi Note 10 features a 6.47-inch curved full HD+ OLED display up front. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 11 on top.

Coming to cameras, the rear of Mi Note 10 features a penta-camera setup. The main camera has the 108MP sensor with OIS. The 256GB model also gets a 8P lens. Other cameras include a 12MP telephoto lens, a 5MP secondary telephoto lens, a 20MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. Up front, the Mi Note 10 features a 32MP selfie camera. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, slow motion video capture in 720p at 960fps, portrait blur adjustment and better low light photography capabilities.

The Mi CC9 Pro was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 2,799 (around Rs 28,000). The Mi Note 10, rebranded for international markets, was launched at EUR 549 (almost Rs 43,000) for the 6GB + 128GB memory variant. The top-spec Mi Note 10 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB has been priced at EUR 649 (around Rs 51,000). It's not clear, though, if Xiaomi will launch the Pro variant in India.

