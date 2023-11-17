Xiaomi vs Tesla? Images of new electric car Xiaomi SU7 revealed; view pics

Xiaomi is a brand that has made a name for itself with the help of its smartphones and other gadgets. But it seems to be ready to launch itself into the brand-new and competitive category of electric vehicles. The tech giant, is all set to make its debut in the EV market with its first car, the SU7 (Speed Ultra 7). The vehicle has recently received approval from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT), indicating that its launch is imminent. The SU7 series will include three variants: the SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max.

Specifications and features

The Xiaomi SU7, associated with model numbers BJ7000MBEVR2 and BJ7000MBEVA1, is expected to be a C-class sedan, according to a report by Gizmochina. The SU7 is powered by a single motor from United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), delivering a peak power of 220kW (295hp). It uses lithium iron phosphate (LPT) batteries supplied by FinDreams, a subsidiary of BYD. The car also offers optional LiDAR technology for driver assistance and autonomous features.

The SU7 Pro and SU7 Max variants are associated with the second model number and are powered by dual motors from Suzhou Innovance Automotive, delivering 220kW (295hp) and 275kW (386hp) respectively. These models use Li-ion ternary batteries supplied by CATL. All models in the SU7 series are available with or without Lidar technology. The Lidar component is positioned behind the front windshield. Interestingly, images reveal a camera on the B-pillar, hinting at the potential inclusion of a face recognition unlocking feature.

In terms of dimensions, the Xiaomi SU7 measures 4,997mm in length, 1.963mm in width, and 1,455mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,000nm. This makes it longer and wider than popular EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Nio ET5. The SU7 weighs 1,980kg, while the Pro and Max variants weigh 2,205 kg.

Image revealed by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT)

Design and connectivity

The Xiaomi SU7 series is expected to integrate HyperOS into its in-car system, offering seamless connectivity with other Xiaomi devices. The car boasts a new design, crafted by the main designer of BMW iX, with contributions from designers associated with the Mercedes-Benz EQXX. The car has a sporty silhouette, highlighted by yellow Brembo callipers, Michelin PSEV tires, and a three-section electric rear wing. Many auto enthusiasts has even called the new SU7 a combination of Tesla and Porsche in terms of aesthetics. The SU7 series will most likely be available in gray and blue shades.

Launch timeframe and price

According to a report by Gizmochina, mass production of the Xiaomi SU7 series is expected to begin in December 2023, with deliveries in China likely to start in February 2024. The starting price is rumoured to be around 149,000 Yuan (over Rs 17 lakh). Reportedly, even Tesla is working on an affordable new EV which is expected to even launch in India. The car is expected to feature the Model 2 monicker.

Also read: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro: First phones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; specifications, pricing, other details

Also read: Ex-Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain appointed as India CEO of Abu Dhabi-based AI company G42