Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2024 event: Here's how to watch livestream and what to expect

Xiaomi is set to host its 'Smarter Living 2024' event today. The livestream of the event can be accessed through Xiaomi's official social media channels. While the company has not revealed the specifics of the products that will be launched, it is anticipated that a range of tech gadgets and home appliances will be unveiled.

Related Articles

The launch event will start at 12 pm. You can stream the live launch event using the embed at the end of the story.

What to expect at Xiaomi Smarter Living Event:

Xiaomi Robot Vaccuum Cleaner

For home cleaning solutions, Xiaomi will introduce the Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 to the Indian market. This device features laser-based navigation for mapping and cleaning patterns, including zigzag and Y-shaped routes. Dubbed a 'Suction Powerhouse', it boasts a turbo suction power of 4000 Pa, designed to tackle stubborn dirt effectively.

Redmi Buds 5A

The Redmi Buds 5A boasts Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity to reduce audio loss. These earbuds are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers and feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with Google Fast Pair technology. The earbuds are expected to be launched in classic black and white, further details about these earbuds will be disclosed at the event.

Redmi Pad SE

Turning to tablets, the Redmi Pad SE is anticipated to sport an 11-inch FHD+ LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and offering up to 8GB of RAM, this tablet also promises an enhanced audio experience with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Initially launched globally last August, it will be interesting to see if the same specifications and color options are presented in the Indian market.

Garment Steamer

Additionally, Xiaomi is stepping into a new segment, garment care with the launch of a handheld garment steamer. It is equipped with a 1300W power rating. This steamer promises a steady steam rate of 24g per minute. It can be used in both horizontal and vertical positions.

For more details, stay tuned to Tech Today for the official launch details of all the Xiaomi products.