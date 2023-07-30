'You know your real friends when…': X CEO Elon Musk on not moving its headquarters out of San Francisco

Elon Musk, CEO of microblogging site Twitter (now renamed as X), said on Sunday that he refused incentives offered by San Francisco authorities that feared his firm will move its headquarters out of the American city. He said that the city is in a downward spiral as "one company after another" has either left San Francisco or is leaving the city. He also said one knows who their real friends are when "chips are down".

“Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend,” Musk tweeted.

Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco.



Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving.



Therefore, they expect X will move too.



We will not.



You only know who your real friends are when… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

His decision to not relocate X’s headquarters out of San Francisco left netizens divided. A user said that the community needs to come together and fight against Fentanyl dealers. "San Francisco is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. It’s time for us to take back our city. The community needs to come together of all districts, formulate a plan. Starts with taking down Fentanyl dealers and opening a clinic to rehab," a user said.

San Francisco is one of the most beautiful cities in the world . It’s time for us to take back our city. The community needs to come together of all districts, formulate a plan . Starts with taking down the Fentanyl dealers and opening a clinic to rehab. — Arturo Trujillo (@Turo420) July 30, 2023

Another user said Musk’s decision is a “gutsy” one but might not be a good one. “Gutsy decision. Not sure a good one. Texas just lowered property taxes so it is becoming more attractive,” the user said.

Gutsy decision. Not sure a good one. Texas just lowered property taxes so it is becoming more attractive. — AmericanPride31 🇺🇸 (@AmericaPride31) July 30, 2023

Musk’s tweet came hours after he shared a video of his company’s San Francisco headquarters with the new logo—X. In this video, the sign is seen on top of the building formerly known as Twitter headquarters. “Our HQ in San Francisco tonight,” Musk wrote while sharing the video.

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

Earlier this month, Twitter replaced its bird logo with the letter “X” as its new official logo. Musk also said the number of monthly users on the platform hit a “new high” after some organisational changes. He shared a graph that indicated the most recent user count as being above 540 million. Musk also referred to his design as an “interim” design and suggested there may be more logo changes in the future.

Also Read: Elon Musk says X monthly users reach 'new high' of 541 million

Also Read: Elon Musk's Twitter 'X' website being blocked for its gambling and porn history in Indonesia