‘You’re an a****le’: Elon Musk gets abusive with journalist on e-mail

Elon Musk has made an avalanche of changes in Twitter and since then it has been generating headlines. However, this particular episode seems to come from a time before the Twitter deal was completed. Kara Swisher is a journalist who has been covering Musk since the 90s, way before he achieved the title of “the world’s richest man”. She is considered one of the few people who have extensively interacted with the billionaire. In her podcast ‘On with Kara Swisher’ , she revealed that Musk hasn’t been talking to her lately and his last interaction with her was a little unexpected and abrupt.



On the podcast, Swisher said that in the last interaction she had with Musk, he had sent her a mail with the subject “You’re an A****le” and he had attached a screen grab of one of her tweets about the billionaire.



She wrote back to him explaining that what she tweeted was in favour of him and not against him. However, that was the last she heard from him. In the podcast, she spoke extensively about how Elon has changed in the past years. She also shared some insights about what happened in Twitter offices after the Musk takeover was completed.



Musk is a fan of the Oxford comma (the final comma in a list of things), which Twitter employees did not use traditionally. On being told that it is not used on Twitter, Musk said, “I’m the law here.” Swisher claimed that this was told to multiple people working at Twitter. “If he wants to do something, he’s going to do it”, Swisher said.

This one, with extra kudos to ⁦@nayeema⁩ for its conception (I was initially resistant), is really a must listen. I had forgotten some of these thoughtful and substantive interviews with Elon, and it’s important to reflect on how we got here. https://t.co/w57vxrJ7Oe — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 14, 2022

Swisher also said a lot of good things about Musk. She claimed that he was different in comparison to other start-up guys in the crowd even in his early years as an entrepreneur. He spoke about cars, space and climate change when others didn’t.Elon Musk is no stranger to fame. However, the Twitter acquisition and the following incidents have made him an even bigger sensation. Musk entered Twitter headquarters with a bathroom sink in his hand. That is easily an indication of the unconventional future that was in store for Twitter. He changed a lot of things too quickly including mass layoffs, new features and even a switch in the business model (his push toward the subscription model). Musk had to take a few steps back too. Twitter Blue was rolled back after being officially launched with a price tag of $7.99 per month. Now, Musk has confirmed that it is coming back on November 29.