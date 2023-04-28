YouTube Music introduces podcasts; not seeking exclusive deals like Spotify with podcasters

YouTube Music has announced the addition of podcasts to its platform in the United States, available on Android, iOS, and the web. This move follows YouTube's recent decision to expand into the podcasting space, as announced by YouTube's podcasting head Kai Chuk a few months ago.

Users who watch podcasts on the main YouTube app can now continue listening to them on YouTube Music, making it easier for users to switch between audio and video versions of podcasts. This new feature allows for seamless playback, whether online or offline, and in the background, enabling users to listen to their favourite shows on the go.

In a blog post, YouTube noted that its new podcast listening experience is different from its music listening experience, which requires a premium subscription to access certain features. However, this new feature complements the podcast video experience available on YouTube.

One of the most significant advantages of this new feature is that all users can access podcasts on YouTube Music, regardless of whether they have a YouTube Premium subscription. YouTube has also recognised that its paying customers may come across host-read endorsements or sponsorship messages while listening to podcasts on its platform.

The update is being rolled out gradually to all listeners in the United States, and YouTube has indicated that it plans to expand its reach beyond the United States soon. The YouTube Music Home tab now includes a dedicated feed for podcasts, which displays favourite podcasts and recommended episodes.

According to YouTube, creators with audio-only podcasts should consider uploading a static image video or using audiograms and other dynamic video formats. In the near future, YouTube will offer creators the option to upload their audio podcasts directly through RSS feeds to both YouTube and YouTube Music.

The company is taking a different approach from competitors like Spotify, as it is not seeking exclusive deals with podcasters.

