YouTube to let previously banned creators reapply for new channels under pilot programme

YouTube announced on Thursday that creators whose channels were previously terminated will soon be able to request new accounts under a limited pilot programme. The move marks a major policy shift for the platform, which says it wants to give some creators a “second chance”.

“We know many terminated creators deserve a second chance. YouTube has evolved and changed over the past 20 years, and we’ve had our share of second chances to get things right with our community too,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Advertisement

The new policy comes in the wake of political scrutiny. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) had previously subpoenaed YouTube’s parent company, Alphabet, as part of an investigation into whether the Biden-Harris administration had influenced content moderation decisions. In response, Alphabet’s legal counsel, Daniel F. Donovan, confirmed in a letter that YouTube would allow some previously banned creators to return.

“Reflecting the company’s commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect,” Alphabet’s letter stated. “YouTube values conservative voices on its platform and recognises that these creators have extensive reach and play an important role in civic discourse.”

Advertisement

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, YouTube, alongside platforms like Facebook and Twitter, removed content spreading medical misinformation and false vaccine claims. Later, it also took action against accounts that were believed to incite violence after the January 6 riots, including the suspension of then-President Donald Trump’s channel.

Although these specific misinformation and election integrity policies have since been retired, many creators banned under them remained permanently barred until now.

Under the new pilot, YouTube says it will assess applications carefully. “We’ll consider several factors when evaluating requests for new channels, like whether the creator committed particularly severe or persistent violations of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, or whether the creator’s on- or off-platform activity harmed or may continue to harm the YouTube community, like channels that endanger kids’ safety,” the company wrote.

Advertisement

Creators terminated for copyright infringement will not be eligible. Applicants must also wait at least one year from the date of their termination before reapplying. During that period, they can still appeal their original termination if they believe it was made in error.

If approved, reinstated creators will need to start from scratch rather than regain access to their old content or subscribers. They can, however, reapply for the YouTube Partner Program once eligible, allowing them to monetise their new channels through ads.