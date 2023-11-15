YouTube’s new rule to tackle deepfakes and misinformation: Creators must flag altered or AI-generated content

YouTube, which is owned by Google, announced on Tuesday that it will soon mandate creators to disclose the creation of altered or synthetic content that appears realistic, including content generated using generative AI tools.

Upon uploading content, creators will now have additional options to indicate if their content contains realistically altered or synthetic material.

“For example, this could be an AI-generated video that realistically depicts an event that never happened, or content showing someone saying or doing something they didn’t actually do,” the company said.

This disclosure requirement is particularly crucial for content touching upon sensitive subjects like elections, ongoing conflicts, public health crises, or involving public officials.

YouTube cautioned that creators consistently failing to disclose this information may face consequences such as content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Programme, or other penalties.

YouTube will inform viewers about altered or synthetic content in two ways: a new label in the description panel indicating the presence of altered or synthetic elements and, for sensitive topics, a more prominent label on the video player.

The company acknowledged that some synthetic media, regardless of labelling, may be removed from the platform if it violates Community Guidelines, especially in areas where a label alone might not sufficiently mitigate the risk of harm.

Content produced by YouTube’s generative AI products and features will be explicitly labelled as altered or synthetic.

In the near future, YouTube will enable users to request the removal of AI-generated or other synthetic/altered content that simulates an identifiable individual, including their face or voice, through the privacy request process.

However, YouTube clarified that not all content falling into this category will be removed, with various factors considered, such as whether it constitutes parody or satire, if the person making the request can be uniquely identified, or if it involves a public official or well-known individual.

“To address this concern, over the coming months, we’ll introduce updates that inform viewers when the content they’re seeing is synthetic,” YouTube added.

The platform is also introducing a feature allowing its music partners to request the removal of AI-generated music content imitating an artist’s distinct singing or rapping voice. These removal requests will be accessible to labels or distributors representing artists participating in YouTube’s early AI music experiments.

The issue of misinformation and deepfakes gained significant attention in India following the viral spread of a deepfake video involving Rashmika Mandanna. Reports indicate that the Delhi Police have reached out to Meta, requesting the URL of the account responsible for sharing the video. The manipulated video portrayed Mandanna entering an elevator, but it was revealed that the original footage featured social media influencer Zara Patel, whose face had been digitally edited to resemble Mandanna's.

