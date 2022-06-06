Zebronics introduces its made-in-India ‘tower speaker’

Homegrown consumer electronics and lifestyle accessories brand Zebronics, on Monday announced the launch of Made-in-India tower speaker ZEB-BT800RUF. The tower speaker has been aesthetically designed and comes with a wired mic to enhance your house party experience, the company said in a statement.



The company said that ZEB-BT800RUF tower speaker is fit for house parties, and small get-together, as it comes with a minimalist design and is super compact and portable enough to move across the room.



"Apart from its compact form factor, it is also decor friendly, the perfect fit for backyard grooving or living room chilling sessions with karaoke as it comes with a wired mic. The tower speaker features dual drivers and subwoofer for better sound quality. The tower speaker has dual 3" full-range driver and 5.3" subwoofer positioned to give a superior audio experience," the company statement said.



The speaker comes with multi-connectivity options with which once can stream their music wirelessly with BT. The speaker also comes with input options like USB//AUX including a built-in FM Radio.



"We're committed to bring best in class, high-quality audio products in India. The ZEB-BT800RUF tower speaker aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative "Vocal for Local" and Aatmnirbhar Bharat which is gaining momentum rapidly, and we're dedicated to bringing more products that are built with love in India," Pradeep Doshi, Director at Zebronics said.



The company said that ZEB-BT800RUF is available at a special offer price of Rs.5,099 available on Amazon.in. Founded in 1997, Zebronics an Indian Audio, IT & Gaming Peripherals, Mobile/ Lifestyle Accessories, Smart gadgets, Healthcare & Surveillance Solutions brand aiming to provide 'premium for masses' products.

