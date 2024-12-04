'I have nothing against...': Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha sparks debate on work-life balance amid toxic culture allegations

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha, one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs, has waded into the ongoing debate on work-life balance, seemingly addressing criticism of his company’s work culture. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Palicha wrote, “I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors.”

The post quickly gained attention, with some interpreting it as a tongue-in-cheek response to a viral Reddit post that accused Zepto of fostering a toxic work environment. The anonymous Redditor claimed employees at the quick-commerce startup endure long working hours, late-night meetings, and alleged exploitation.

Palicha later clarified his post was a quote from Indian-origin CEO Daksh Gupta, who had also sparked controversy for advocating 84-hour workweeks. Palicha’s post read: “FYI, not my quote - read it from an interview of Daksh Gupta.”

The Reddit post, which has gone viral, alleged that Zepto’s internal culture includes 2 a.m. meetings and excessively long work hours. “I have been working with Zepto for a year now. It is the most toxic work culture. Meetings start at 2 a.m. because the CEO begins work at 2 p.m. as he cannot wake up early,” the post read.

The anonymous user also alleged the company exploits young workers and is preparing for a “massive round of layoffs.” These claims, however, remain unverified.

Palicha’s comments sparked mixed reactions online. One user quipped, “Burning the midnight oil to dunk on Reddit posts? Bold strategy! What time’s your first meeting—8 a.m. or 2 a.m.?” Another remarked, “Either this is satire, or the Reddit post wasn’t far off.”

The backlash further amplified the debate around work-life balance in the tech industry, particularly at startups.

Aadit Palicha, aged 22, co-founded Zepto alongside Kaivalya Vohra in 2021 after the duo dropped out of Stanford. The company quickly became a leader in India’s burgeoning quick-commerce sector, with Palicha recently securing a spot as the second-youngest billionaire on the Hurun India Rich List, boasting a net worth of ₹4,300 crore.